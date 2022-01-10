Bob Saget Passes Away: Anushka, Karisma & Other Celebs Pay Homage To 'Full House' Star

Full House star Bob Saget's death has sent the global entertainment fraternity in a state of shock. According to reports, the notable stand-up comedian was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, post which the Orange County Sheriff's Office released an official statement about the same.

The turn of events happened amid Bob's cross-country stand-up tour which began back in September 2021. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

While notable Hollywood celebrities poured tributes for the iconic star, Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Karisma Kapoor among others also took to social media as they remembered him.

Bollywood celebrities mourn Bob Saget's sudden demise

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 10, Parineeti Chopra shared a monochrome throwback still of the late actor and wrote, "The dad of the century. the dad of our childhood. RIP sir. You raised DJ, Steph, Michelle....and all of us too". Anushka Sharma also shared his picture and added a heartbreak emoticon alongside it.

Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you for the entertainment and wonderful memories growing up", while Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi mentioned, "We grew up watching full house...! He was a family member for most. Sad news!".

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too mourned his death via Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and noted how his demise comes as the end of an era. Sharing Bob's picture, she further wrote, "Rest in power Bob Saget".

What happened to Bob Saget?

Known for his as role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom Full House as well as his hosting stint in America's Funniest Home Videos, Saget was found dead in a hotel room on January 9, 2022. The hotel employees found him in an unresponsive state post which they called the Sheriff's department.

His demise was later confirmed by the Sheriff's Office in a statement that read, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUSHKASHARMA/ @BOBSAGET/ @THEREALKARISMAKAPOOR)