Bob Saget's 66th Birth Anniversary: Late Star's Wife & ‘Full House’ Co-stars Pen Notes

Popular actor-comedian Bob Saget passed away on January 9, 2022. The news left his friends, family and fans in shock as they took to social media to mourn his loss. The actor was popularly known for the hit comedy show Full House and several of his co-stars were heartbroken on hearing the news. May 17, 2022, marks the 66th birth anniversary of the late artiste, and on the special occasion, his wife, co-stars and friends took to social media to pen down some sweet notes as they remembered him.

Bob Saget's 66th birthday

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo often takes to social media and is open about her grieving journey as she expresses her feelings on her Instagram account. She shared a few pictures of her late husband and some videos from his previous birthdays as she extended her birthday wishes to him. The actor expressed how much she missed him.

She hoped the late actor could see how 'special' he was to those around him and how they wish to celebrate him. She called him 'one of a kind' and stated that he made her world go around. She also mentioned that the duo had a tradition of celebrating both their birthdays together by going on a trip and reminisced on their last vacation together as she wrote, "This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be “the last” time. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute. Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you’d want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige. Happy birthday, honey."

Saget's Full House co-star John Stamos shared a sweet picture of the duo together and mentioned he missed him 'madly'. He also penned down a quote about death and unbreakable bonds by Jack Lemmon as he wrote, "Death ends a life, not a relationship” – Jack Lemmon Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly."

Candace Cameron, who played the role of D.J. on the hit show, also took to social media to honour the leat star. She mentioned he was going to celebrate his life, no matter how much it hurt her. She wrote, "I miss you. Do I still say happy birthday? I don’t know how this works, but I’m celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts."

Andrea Barber also shared a heartwarming video of her and her Full House co-star and recalled how she forgot to wish him on his birthday two years ago. She mentioned that she paid a visit to his grave on the occasion of his birthday this year and as she went there, the sun came out and John Mayer’s Free Fallin played on the radio. She took this as a way in which the late actor was speaking to her and promised she would never forget his birthday again.

