Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Pens Sweet Father's Day Note For Him: 'He Was My Best Friend'

Since the onset of 2022, the entertainment fraternity lost many of its gems across the world, among which included American comedian and actor Bob Saget. The comedian met his untimely demise on January 9, 2022, when he was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The Full House star is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer. On the occasion of Father's Day 2022, the late actor's daughter Lara Saget penned a heartfelt note for him and shared an unseen picture featuring the duo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lara Saget shared an unseen childhood picture wherein she could be seen sharing smiles with her late father. Bob Saget wore a red shirt on a white t-shirt while Lara smiled in a pink outfit. Sharing the photo, Lara penned a heartwarming note mentioning how her father was also her best friend. She further went on to say how Saget wanted to share laughter with the world and was not afraid of love.

She wrote, "My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world." "I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless," she added.

Lara further spoke about how her father taught her that love does not stop even if everything seems impossible. She added, "My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always." She further mentioned how she has committed to do the same and added, "The love is right here. And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love." She further sent love to her dad and wished him a happy father's day.

How did Bob Saget die?

The real cause of Bob Saget's death came out a month after he passed away in a Florida hotel. As per a report by People, Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters confirmed that the actor passed away from head trauma. The actor reportedly hit the back of his head on something and went to sleep afterwards. They also confirmed that neither drugs nor alcohol was involved in the cause of his death.

Image: AP/Instagram/@larasaget