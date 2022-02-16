Bob Saget's Family Files Lawsuit Against Authorities To Block Release Of Death Records

Late actor, Bob Saget’s family has filed a lawsuit against Florida officials on Tuesday to block the release of records related to the actor’s death investigation. The comedian-actor, who was famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom Full House was found dead in his Florida hotel room on January 9. The 65-year-old passed away from head trauma, his family said last week.

For the unversed, the chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties said that the manner of death was an accident. On Tuesday, his family including the late actor’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters filed a lawsuit against the medical examiner's office and the Orange County sheriff seeking prevention to release any records related to the actor including photographs, video, and audio recordings, and "statutorily protected autopsy information" related to his death.

Bob Saget's family files lawsuit against authorities

According to ABC News, the lawsuit stated that "Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the records for any other reason or purpose.” The lawsuit cites that Rizzo and Saget's daughters "would suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if further details about the 65-year-old comedian's death "be released or disseminated to the public."

According to the International media outlet, during the investigations of the actor’s death, a number of materials including photographs, video recordings, and audio recordings were created, some of which "graphically depicts Mr Saget, his likeness or features or parts of him." While the court rules on whether to permanently stop the release of information or not, the late star’s family is seeking a "temporary and permanent injunction" that would prevent the county sheriff and the medical examiner from releasing any further materials.

Meanwhile, recently to mark the actor’s one-month death anniversary, his wife and food blogger Kelly Rizzo shared a video compilation of some unseen clips of Bob Saget enjoying different cuisines with her. She also penned a heartfelt note for her loving husband and mentioned how she would miss him. Kelly Rizzo had shared a video compilation of some happy moments she spent with her late husband. In the clip, the couple could be seen enjoying various drinks and different cuisines in restaurants. They seemed very happy as they shared a beautiful time together.

