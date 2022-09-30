Last Updated:

Bob Saget's Last Film 'Daniel's Gotta Die' To Premiere At The 2022 Austin Film Festival

While the fans await the release of Bob Saget’s last movie Daniel’s Gotta Die, it was announced that the movie will be premiered At the Austin Film Festival.

Bob Saget

American comedian and actor Bob Saget met his untimely demise on January 9, 2022, when he was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The Full House star is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer. While the fans await the release of Bob Saget’s last movie Daniel’s Gotta Die, it was recently announced that the movie will be premiered At the Austin Film Festival. 

Bob Saget’s Daniel Gotta Die to premiere at 2022 Austin Film Festival

According to People, it was revealed that Daniel Gotta Die will be premiered at Austin Film Festival among more than 33 other films from 27 October to 3 November in Austin, Texas. The director Jeremy LaLonde reflected on Bob Saget’s demise and stated how he was eagerly awaiting to see the audiences’ reaction to the late actor’s final performance. He even revealed how Saget’s demise came out as a shock to the entire team of Daniel’s Gotta Die. He further stated they were sad to learn that Bob Saget never got to see the movie’s completion. 

"Bob's passing came as a shock to the entire Daniel's Gotta Die team. He was a collaborator through and through and he really loved this film," Director Jeremy LaLonde said in a statement. "It's with great sadness that he never got to see it finished. I can't wait to see how audiences react to his final performance at Austin Film Festival with his final gift to all that loved him."

Daniel's Gotta Die features Joel David Moore as Daniel Powell along with other notable cast members including Bob Saget as Lawrence, Carly Chaikin as Jessica Powell, Jason Jones as Victor Powell, Mary Lynn Rajskub as Mia Powell, Chantel Riley as Emily Montgomery, Iggy Pop as Edward Powell, etc. 

