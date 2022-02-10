It has been over a month since American comedian Bob Saget left for his heavenly abode. The actor passed away in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022, due to head trauma. The Full House star is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters. Remembering the actor on his one-month death anniversary, his wife and food blogger Kelly Rizzo shared a video compilation of some unseen clips of Bob Saget enjoying different cuisines with her. She also penned a heartfelt note for her loving husband and mentioned how she would miss him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kelly Rizzo shared a video compilation of some happy moments she spent with her late husband. In the clip, the couple could be seen enjoying various drinks and different cuisines in restaurants. They seemed very happy as they shared a beautiful time together.

Kelly Rizzo pens a heartfelt note for Bob Saget

Sharing the video, Kelly Rizzo penned an emotional note and mentioned how the actor believed in living his life to the fullest. She also wrote about everything her husband taught her and how they used to explore food together around the world. She wrote, "One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me “look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.” And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world. We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him."

Rizzo further mentioned how Bob Saget always wanted to see people around him happy and enjoying themselves. "He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest. Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy." "I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this," Rizzo concluded. Her friends and Bob Saget's fans sent her a lot of love via the comment section.

Image: Instagram/@eattravelrock