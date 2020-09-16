Bobbie Nelson & Willie Nelson Recall Childhood Days While Talking About New Memoir

The book titled Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band was released recently. It Is a memoir that focuses on the lives of Willie Nelson and his sister Bobbie Nelson. The book published on Tuesday, September 15 is written with author David Ritz who has worked with Willie on his autobiography, It’s a Long Story: My Life. This new book narrates the story of Bobbie Nelson and Willie Nelson's lifelong relationship. Willie Nelson has often referred to Bobbie as ‘little sister’ on stage, however, she is a few years older than him. The pianist turned 87 this year and Bobbie would be 90 in 2021.

Bobbie Nelson and Willie Nelson's fun banter

On September 15, Willie Nelson along with his sister Bobbie made an appearance on The Today Show. On the show, both the siblings engaged in a fun banter as Willie recalled his childhood years and said, “My little sister was always on the piano doing great music”. He added, “I would sit there on the piano stool beside her and try to figure out what the hell she was doing”.

On the contrary, Bobbie mentioned that Willie has the most musical talent of them both. She added that he was just born with it. Willie took exception as he said, “sister Bobbie is 10 times a better musician than I am”. “I’m a little better con man I think,” he added making everybody around laugh. Bobbie agreed to him and said that “he’s a great con man!”.

Willie Nelson on coronavirus affecting his band's tours

Talking about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Willie Nelson mentioned, “It’s tough for me, but I understand that it’s also tough for millions of other people out there who might not be as fortunate as we are. We do have a home and we’re safe. We don’t have to get out and take a chance on getting sick unless we’re just dumb enough to go do it.” While country fans have known and loved Willie for decades, it’s the first time that many are getting to hear Bobbie’s side of their incredible childhood story. The pair has been together through the highs and lows of life for over eight decades, ever since being abandoned by their parents at a young age.

