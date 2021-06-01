Bobby Bones On How His New Show 'Breaking Bobby Bones' Helped Him Grow

Bobby Bones' new show Breaking Bobby Bones premiered on May 31, 2021. The series is about Bobby Bones doing various stunts along with other people he meets all across the United States. The host of the new unscripted show on National Geographic opened up about his experience during the show and the challenges that he had to face.

Bobby Bones pushed to his limit in the new show

Bobby Bones opened up about his journey on Breaking Bobby Bones. In an interview with PEOPLE, he said that he was "scared to death" during filming for the show, but then he remembered why he was doing it. He was doing it for the guy who was with him. The person next to him had been in prison and prior to that he was running gangs. He changed his life when he found the rope access.

The idea for the show came to Bobby about two years ago, and he has been formulating it ever since. That is how Bobby Bones' show came into being today. He said that he wanted to show a mix of different things that he himself does, like going out and meeting people, hear their story, share his own and also be funny. Not only this, for the show Bobby Bones also pulls inspiration from some of the other shows that he watched and liked. The shows like An Idiot Abroad, Diry Jobs, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Jackass have served as an inspiration.

The idea for the show comes from the idea of challenging himself, Bobby said. In addition to that, the show also serves as a platform for people to speak their stories from when they faced challenges, came from a tough background, or have had to struggle in the latter part of their lives. Bones said that he related "to that coming" where he comes from. Bobby Bones himself comes from a humble background in a small town in Arkansas. He added that he hopes that people will watch the show and feel that they are not alone. He also mentioned that he learnt a lot and although it has been exhausting it has helped him grow too.

(Image: Bobby Bones' Instagram)

