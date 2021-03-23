Bobby Brown Jr Autopsy Reveals Alcohol, Cocaine & Fentanyl Combination As Cause Of Death

Bobby Brown Jr, son of famous singer Bobby Brown was found dead last year in November. The Los Angeles Police Department has been investigating to find the cause of his death since then. Recently, TMZ reported that the LAPD released autopsy and toxicology which suggests that Brown Jr died due to an overdose. Earlier, the same police department reported that no drugs were found on the scene and the possibility of foul play was zero. Read further to know more about Bobby Brown Jr's death reason.

Bobby Brown Jr. autopsy report suggests an overdose

According to TMZ, which broke the news, the LAPD medical officer found a deadly combo of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl. Further, the report also talks about a witness who informed the police that the singer drank tequila and also snorted half a Percocet and the cocaine. The police listed the manner of death as 'accidental'.

The family of the singer earlier claimed that he wasn't feeling well which might have led to his death. They also claimed that he showed symptoms of flu. However, a source told the publication that Bobby Brown Jr. wasn't suffering from COVID-19. The 28-year-old singer was found dead in his California home.

Bobby Brown Jr's death

Fans were heartbroken when the news broke out about the singer's death. He was following the path of his father to pursue a career in the music industry. He usually shared pieces of his song sample on Instagram. When he was 13 years old, he appeared alongside his father in the show named Being Bobby Brown which ran for a short while. The show also included his half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown. The singer also released his first single Say Something, a month before his death.

Bobby Brown Jr's family has also witnessed the death of his half-sister Kristina who was found lifeless in a bathtub at her Georgia home. On the other hand, singer Bobby Brown who was married to Whitney Houston witnessed her death too. She passed away years ago after an accidental overdose while in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, as per USAToday.