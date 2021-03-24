Bobby Brown Seeks Justice For Son's Death, Demands Arrest Of People Who Supplied Fentanyl

Bobby Brown Jr, who was found dead in his California home last November, is said to have died due to drug overdose. After the Los Angeles Police Department released the details of the autopsy that revealed that he died due to the lethal combination of alcohol, cocaine & fentanyl, his family has come forward with a statement. The singer's father Bobby Brown is accusing people who supplied the drugs to his son.

As per PEOPLE, Bobby Brown and Kim Ward came forward to talk about their son's death after the autopsy reports were released. They also believe that someone else provided their son with drugs and that he died due to an overdose. Kim said that he was 'not into drugs'. She continued and talked about Bobby Brown Jr and said that he was easily influenced and that he associated himself with the 'wrong kind of people'. She added that people who contributed to her son's death should be held accountable for their actions.

On the other hand, the couple's attorney, Christopher Brown also added that the late singer might have consumed Fentanyl without his knowledge. He continued that they believe it was because of the consumption of fentanyl that led to his death. He talked about the autopsy and said that although other drugs were found in his body, a 'fatal amount of fentanyl' was also found in his heart and blood.

While talking to the publication, Bobby Brown said that the family is still mourning the loss of the singer and that street fentanyl has been taking so many lives. He added that during this epidemic, people who are supplying these lethal drugs should be held accountable and also be responsible for the death and destruction it causes. On the other hand, E! News reported that no case has been filed and LA Country District Attorney's Office is still investigating the case.

The singer was found dead in November last year. A month before his death, he released his first single Say Something. Bobby Brown Jr's family has also witnessed the death of his half-sister Kristina who was found lifeless in a bathtub at her Georgia home. On the other hand, singer Bobby Brown who was married to Whitney Houston witnessed her death too. She passed away years ago after an accidental overdose while in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

