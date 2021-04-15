Bobby Brown Suspects Foul Play In Whitney & Bobbi's Death: 'Both Died Exact Same Way'

During his appearance in a talk show, Red Table Talk on April 14, 2021, Bobby Brown said that he ‘definitely’ believes Nick Gordon was responsible for the deaths of his ex-wife, Whitney Houston and daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. In the exclusive clip, the singer revealed his suspicions of foul play in the tragic deaths of his ex-partner and daughter. Bobby explained, “Nick was the only one there for both situations with his ex-wife and his daughter”.

Bobby Brown: "Nick was the only one there for both situations with ex-wife and daughter”

The singer said, “They both died the exact same way”. Sharing his thoughts, Bobby added his suspicions that Nick had provided Bobbi Kristina and Whitney with the drugs that led to their death. He said, “I think he was more so a provider of party favours to them”. It was on February 11, 2012, the Waiting to Exhale actor was found dead in the bathtub of her Beverly Hilton hotel room which is located in Beverly Hills. Bobby Brown's wife passed away at the age of 48. According to ET Online, the singer died of drowning and the ‘effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use’.

Bobby and Whitney, who were married from 1992 to 2007, shared Bobbi Kristina. Later on January 31, 2015, the couple’s daughter was found face-down in a bathtub in her Georgia home. The 22-year-old died in hospice care on July 26, 2015, after spending over six months in a coma. Bobbi Kristina was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother, Whitney.

In the month of September 2016, Nick was found liable for Bobbi Kristina's death. The singer was a no-show at the hearing on the civil lawsuit which was filed against him by the state. Bedelia Hargrove, who served as the conservator of Bobbi Kristina, had filed a USD 10 million wrongful death civil suit against him in the month of August 2015. Nick was accused of physical abuse on Bobbi Kristina and of stealing thousands of dollars from her.

Later, according to the report, an amendment to the filed suit alleged that Nick gave his girlfriend a ‘toxic cocktail, rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a bathtub of cold water, which caused her to suffer brain damage’. In the month of November 2016, the singer was ordered to pay around USD 36 million in the wrongful death lawsuit. On January 1, 2020, Nick passed away due to a drug overdose.