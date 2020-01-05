Bollywood Celebrities Attend Screening Of Hollywood Movie 'Bombshell' In Mumbai

Celebrities attended the screening of 'Bombshell' at Soho House in Mumbai. Celebrities like Ishaan Khatter, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Kiara Advani, amongst others were present during the event.

Bombshell is a 2019 American biographical drama film directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. The film stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, and is based upon the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.