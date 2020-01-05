The Debate
Bollywood Celebrities Attend Screening Of Hollywood Movie 'Bombshell' In Mumbai

Hollywood News

Celebrities like Ishaan Khattar, Dia Mirza, Kiara Advani, Farhan Akhtar amongst others attended the screening of Hollywood movie 'Bombshell' in Mumbai.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Celebrities attended the screening of 'Bombshell' at Soho House in Mumbai. Celebrities like Ishaan Khatter, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Kiara Advani, amongst others were present during the event. 

Bombshell is a 2019 American biographical drama film directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. The film stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, and is based upon the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
