Jon Bon Jovi Surprises Students As He Attends A Writing Class With Teacher From Florida

A number of people have started to adapt to the new ways of working from home as the coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay inside their houses. Schools have been taking online classes in order to keep up with the curriculum and it seems like legendary musicians are also dropping by to cheer the students.

Bon Jovi surprised a set of kindergarten children and the members of the Marsh Pointe Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens as he came online to attend one of their Google Classroom lessons. Read more about Bon Jovi's surprise showing up at a kindergarten writing session.

Jon Bon Jovi surprises kids as he pops on their screens during writing lectures

Jon Bon Jovi had recently asked his fans to help him complete a paragraph for his song Do What You Can, which is about the nation's battle to contain the virus. The singer then managed to get a couple of writing pieces from Michael Bonick who teaches at Marsh Pointe Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens.

The teacher is a life-long Bon Jovi fan who saw the singer's invitation and found contact information online for a member of Bon Jovi's staff. He sent along some of his writing along with his students' work about being stuck at home in quarantine. As soon as the singer got the writings, he expressed his wish to meet the kids.

Jon Bon Jovi surprised the kids at Marsh Pointe Elementary as he popped on their screen while they were having their writing lessons at 10 am on Monday, April 13. Bon Jovi also shared a few words with the kids about writing. He said, “because if you get to put your feelings down on paper sometimes, they'll turn into songs, sometimes they'll turn into stories and you never know where it might lead you”.

