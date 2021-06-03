Bond Girl Britt Ekland Regrets Her Lip Filler Surgery; Says It 'destroyed' Her Looks

Cosmetic surgery became largely popular in the 1970s and 80s. While the surgery helped many actors with their desired looks, some even regretted it more than ever. The famous Bond girl Britt Ekland recently opened up about her failed plastic surgery. The Sweden born actor revealed how she hated her plastic surgery and claimed that it ruined her face. The actor also said some years of her life became painful as she attempted to reverse her surgery.

Britt Ekland's lip filler surgery

In a recent interview with Platinum Magazine, the famous Bond girl Britt Ekland opened up about her cosmetic surgery. The Get Carter actor revealed how she regrets getting the cosmetic surgery and claimed it ruined her life. The 78-year-old actor told the magazine she began taking lip injections in the 1990s. She used Articol, a lip-plumper treatment, for her lip surgery. While Articol was common in the 90s, it is now considered dangerous to use. Britt Ekland further revealed that she had the procedure done several times and called it her biggest mistake. Here is one of Britt Ekland's photos from her early days in the industry.

While explaining her decision for the surgery, Britt said she opted for surgery in her 50s. The Swedish actor also said that she would never choose surgery again as she has no desire to look any different. The Man With The Golden Gun actor said she later decided to melt away the Articol and began taking anti-inflammatory corticosteroid injections. However, the injections made her life miserable as she had to spend almost 20 years in pain. The actor said the surgery destroyed her looks. She also said how she realised she looked good before having the surgery.

Britt Ekland's trivia

Britt Ekland rose to fame in the 1960s after her acting debut with A Carol For Another Christmas. The Sweden-born actor married her co-actor Peter Sellers. Since then she appeared in several films including the James Bond film The Man With The Golden Girl. She played the role of Mary Goodnight in the James Bond film opposite Roger Moore.

