Boogie Nights Star Julianne Moore Believes 'aging Gracefully' Is 'totally Sexist'

Hollywood star and author Julianne Moore recently stated that she believes the term “ageing gracefully” is filled with judgment while being “totally sexist”. Last seen in the web series Lisey's Story that garnered success, Julianne Moore shared her thoughts on the issue that she thinks is sexist as only ascribes to women. She further mentioned how it’s something that we have no control over and it’s a natural part of the human condition and how one should think of ageing as an inner growth.

According to Fox News, the Boogie Nights star mentioned how there is so much judgement inherent in the term. She added “Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don’t have an option of course. No one has an option about ageing, so it’s not a positive or a negative thing, it just is.''

The 60-year-old actors’ Hollywood trajectory took off in the early 1990s with movies like ‘Boogie Nights, ‘The End of the Affair’, ‘The Hours’ and ‘Far from Heaven’ earning her Oscar nominations. The Academy Award-winning actress has been vocal about social issues. She is often seen posting about issues like racism and gun violence among others. She was also a part of the Montauk rally of the Black Lives Matter movement last year. The actress was among the many women who accused filmmaker James Toback of sexual harassment.

Julianne Moore's astounding performances you need to watch.

Moore has been deemed as one of the most captivating and versatile actresses of her time. She has always surprised the audience by bringing an unexpected and edgy element when it comes to tackling her roles for which she has received several accolades and nominations. Here is a list of roles played by Julianne Moore that will make you understand the beauty of her craft:

Cathy Whitaker in 'Far from Heaven'

Alice Howland in 'Still Alice'

Carol White in 'Safe'

Sarah Miles in 'The End of the Affair'

Lina Patridge in 'Magnolia'

Amber Waves in 'Boogie Nights'

Jules in 'The Kids Are All Right'

Maude Lebowski in 'The Big Lebowski'

Julian in 'Children of Men'

Marian Wyman in 'Short Cuts'

(Source- ANI)

