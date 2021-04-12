'Boogie Nights' Star Thomas Jane To Star In Thriller 'Dig' With Daughter Harlow Jane

Thomas Jane is a well-known actor in Hollywood who starred in films like Boogie Nights, Deep Blue Sea, The Punisher, and The Predator. He has a daughter, Harlow Jane, with ex-wife Patricia Arquette. Now, Thomas is all set to work with his 18-year-old kid on their first feature film together.

Thomas Jane teams with daughter Harlow for ‘Dig’

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Thomas Jane is teaming with his daughter, Harlow Jane, to star in Dig, an independent thriller to be directed by K. Asher Levin. It will be the first big-screen project for the father-daughter duo together. They have previously worked with each other in the 2015 History Channel miniseries, Texas Rising, also starring Bill Paxton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and others.

Dig movie focuses on widower (Thomas Jane) and his teenage daughter (Harlow Jane). Their strained relationship reaches a breaking point when they are held hostage by two intruders and are forced to dig under a vacant house, revealing a dark secret from the past. The script is penned by Banipal and Benhur Ablakhad. Principal photography will commence later this month in New Mexico.

The upcoming thriller reunited the team behind the vampire horror-comedy movie Slayers. It has Thomas Jane as one of the cast members and K. Asher Levin as its director. Daniel Cummings and Buffalo 8 Production’s Robert Dean, who also produced Slayers, are also financing Dig.

Jane will serve as an executive producer on Dig movie with Courtney Lauren Penn via the duo’s Renegade Entertainment banner. Bondlt Media Capital’s Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, and Grady Craig are also executive producing with first-look partner Film Mode Entertainment’s Clay Epstein. Penn and Jane’s Renegade Entertainment has been moving fast since its launch in 2019. They recently completed production on the western thriller The Last Son of Isaac LeMay, starring Sam Worthington and Colson Baker, and has Slayers in post-production, which also stars Abigail Breslin and Malin Akerman.

Courtney Lauren Penn talked about Dig movie cast. She said that she is “beyond excited” to see Thomas and Harlow Jane on screen together and witness the magic they create in roles tailor-made for them. Penn stated that this authentic connection will serve the film well.

