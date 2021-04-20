'Bored' Britney Spears 'hangs Out In' Lace And Leather Catsuit; Says, 'never Worn It Out'

Britney Spears is back with documenting her fashion looks from home. After treating her Instagram fans with a home fashion show video on April 7, the Oops I Did It Again singer recently dropped another fashion show video in which she modelled some fresh new looks.

Britney Spears grooves to Blackpink song

The 39-year-old songstress took to her Instagram account on Monday, April 19 in which she showed off her new lacy black leather catsuit while grooving to the tunes of Blackpink's How You Like That. In the video, Britney would show off an outfit then toss with her arms to the next video. She modelled four new outfits in the video starting from a floral dress with laces in the back, next we saw her in a sheer black catsuit with long sleeves and abstract prints over it, her next outfit consisted of a ruffled yellow bikini set and the last outfit was a pink fur sleeveless bomber jacket paired with a tight black mini skirt. Along with the video, Britney noted in the caption, "I found my lace and leather catsuit this time .... I’ve never worn it out anywhere cause well …. where could I wear it but it’s fun to hang out in ???? Like I said before …. I’m bored !!!! Here’s to fashion !!!!"

Netizens react to Britney Spears' video

Britney's fans could not stop gushing over her video and were glad to see the singer back to her former playful self. The fans went wild when they realised that Britney is also a K-pop fan and flooded her comment section with heart emojis. One user wrote, "OMG!!!!!!!! BRITNEY YOU STAN BLACKPINK!?!?! ICONIC" while another commented, "she look so happy now, i’m glad to see that." Read the fan comments below:

About Britney Spears' Songs

Britney Spears is one of the most popular international singers. She last performed on stage in the year 2018 at Park MGM resort in Las Vegas. The singer made headlines after the release of a documentary based on her life called Framing Britney that covered the journey of Britney as a pop singer and how she became a young prodigy after getting fame.

Britney is also known as the "Princess of Pop" and made her debut when she was just 15 with her hit album Baby One More Time. Some of her most popular songs include Toxic, Slave, Womanizer, Criminal, Gimme More among several others.

A look at Britney Spears' net worth

According to Forbes Magazine, Britney Spears' net worth is around $60 million as of 2021. According to the magazine, the reason for her net worth being so low when compared to her contemporaries is because of conservatorship ordered by the court in 2008 after her media scrutiny. As the court had handed the control of Britney's finances and career to her father James who is now facing repercussions by Britney's fans in the #FreeBritney Movement, the set up hasn't been good for her career or for her net worth.

