'Boycott Aquaman 2' Trends On Twitter As Fans Demand Amber's Removal From Warner Bros Film

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard might be over, but the fallout simply refuses to fade in. Apart from their equation in life, another major topic that was highly discussed during the courtroom battle was their professional commitments and the superhero films they have been a part of.

While DC and Warner Bros. are set to release the much-anticipated Aquaman sequel next year with Amber Heard reprising her role as Mera in the franchise, Deadline reported how the makers are not thinking of replacing the star despite receiving great backlash for firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts 3 in 2020.

Aquaman 2 makers are keen on casting Amber Heard in the sequel and have not thought about replacing the star. This 'double standard' mindset of Warner Bros, received criticism from fans who called out makers for replacing Depp and not Heard. Several fans thronged the micro-blogging site while expressing their anger over the same and demanded others boycott Aquaman 2.

Fans trend hashtag #BoycottAquaman2 on Twitter

One of the users who demanded Warner Bros recast Mera in Aquaman 2, shared the old statement by Depp where he had claimed being asked to resign by Warner Bros from Fantastic Beast. "JD was asked to step down by @wbpictures right after the UK verdict. Why haven't they done the same to the defendant who was found guilty of defamation of the same accusations?" a Twitter user commented.

JD was asked to step down by @wbpictures right after the UK verdict.

Why hasn't they done the same to the defendant who was found guilty of defamation of the same accusations?#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #neverfeartruth #truthwins #RecastMera #boycottaquaman2 #boycottWB pic.twitter.com/AbVwCW3bMm — Beatrix Kiddo ☠️💜 (@Beatrix32021692) July 24, 2022

Another user commented on the same and wrote, "Warner Brothers fired the abuse victim, Johnny Depp, despite substantial public evidence of his innocence, while continuing to employ his abuser, false accuser Amber Heard." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "After the #UK Case Result, #WarnerBros forced #JohnnyDepp to resign from #FantasticBeasts Why isn't #WarnerBros asking #AmberHeard to do the same for #Aquaman2 ?"

Warner Brothers fired the abuse victim, Johnny Depp despite substantial public evidence of his innocence, while continuing to employ his abuser, false accuser Amber Heard. As consumers it is incumbent upon us to send a strong message to Warner Brothers to #BoycottAquaman2 https://t.co/6UO3AsfyDz — The Right Side of the Roaring Rapids (@roaringrapids22) July 22, 2022

I’m a huge DC fan but if Amber Heard is in the movie then I’m all for not seeing the movie #boycottaquaman2 — darren otoole (@darrenotoole16) July 25, 2022

This is not the first time that fans have started hashtag '#boycottAquaman2' on social media for Heard's removal as the lead. In June 2021, the campaign gained traction after director James Wan shared a snap from the first day of production.

