Brad Pitt Accused Of Promising To Marry A Woman And Running Off With Her Money

Brad Pitt was recently accused by a woman in Los Angeles of proposing to her and then running off with a huge amount of money that she gave him. According to her, he asked her to help him raise funds for his foundation and soon their professional relationship turned into a personal one.

Brad Pitt sued by a woman, actor denies allegations

According to The Independent, actor Brad Pitt was sued by a woman named Kelli Christina for asking her to marry him before disappearing with the money she raised for a fund. Christina sued him with US$100,000 (S$135,000) saying that he asked her for her help to raise funds for his Make It Right Foundation. The foundation had aimed to build150 homes in the Lower 9th ward of New Orleans. According to Daily Mail, Christina in her court documents claimed that their professional relationship evolved into a personal one and the pair started having ‘discussions of marriage.’

Brad Pitt on the other hand has denied having contacted the woman ever. She also mentioned that she paid him $40k for making appearances at the events she arranged for the non-profit organisation. However, she said that he kept dodging her and promised that he would be there the next time. According to Brad's lawyers, Christina has clearly fallen for an online celebrity scam that had nothing to do with him. Brad Pitt admitted that he had never asked her for any kind of payment, nor did he ask anyone do to it on his behalf.

Brad Pitt's relationships

Brad Pitt is currently going through a divorce with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The two had demanded equal custody for their six children. He and Jolie had stopped going for family therapy because of the tensions that had escalated. Pitt was seen last month with his girlfriend German model Nicole Poturalski at Chateau Miraval in the south of France for a holiday. On August 24, 2014, Brad and Angelina had tied the knot at the Chateau. Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole had recently made remarks about Jolie on her Instagram which made headlines.

