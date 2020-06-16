Brad Pitt Almost Played THESE Iconic Movie Characters, See List Here

Brad Pitt recently won his first-ever Oscar for Best Supporting actor as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. And this was the first time Pitt appeared onscreen with Leonardo Dicaprio. They almost starred together in The Departed fifteen years ago, but the role went to Matt Damon. Pitt also stepped back from an action film franchise that has grossed over $1.6 billion. Take a look at the movie characters that Brad Pitt almost played.

The Matrix

Brad Pitt almost played the role of Neo, a role immortalised now by Keanu Reeves. The actor had previously revealed to a media outlet that he passed on the role after he was offered one in the first movie in the franchise. Keanu Reeves is now filming the fourth installation in the franchise.

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shawshank Redemption is among the most popular movies of all time. Brad Pitt stepped back from the role of Gil Bellows, who played a small but pivotal role of prisoner Tommy. What you probably did not know is that after landing his breakout role in Thelma & Louise, Pitt decided to star in Interview With the Vampire over The Shawshank Redemption.

The Bourne Identity

Brad Pitt and Matt Damon worked together in the Ocean’s film series. After appearing together in Ocean’s Eleven, Matt Damon landed the lead role in the Bourne action series. Pitt was, however, unavailable due to his commitment to Spy Game. Damon then received this offered which resulted in a major action movie franchise and grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide.

The Departed

Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio almost appeared in a movie together. And this is before starring together in 2019’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Brad Pitt bought the rights to remake the Hong Kong film Internal Affairs, which was also a huge hit. Brad Pitt was set to play Sullivan in the film but backed out because he thought a younger actor should play the role. The role went to Matt Damon as Pitt remained a producer.

American Psycho

Everyone loved the murderous role of Patrick Bateman portrayed by Christian Bale, which also went on to become one of his phenomenal performances. An earlier draft of the film was slated to star Brad Pitt in the lead role with David Cronenberg as the director. But the idea was reportedly quashed due to creative differences.

