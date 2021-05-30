Brad Pitt Convinced Italians That George Clooney Was A Diva During 'Ocean's Twelve' Shoot

Brad Pitt and George Clooney play pivotal roles in Ocean's franchise as Robert "Rusty" Ryan and Danny Ocean, respectively. They shot three films together and became friends during the time. During the filming of the second part, Pitt pranked Clooney as he made Italian media call him a diva, but the latter also took his revenge.

Brad Pitt pranked George Clooney as he convinced Italy to call him a diva

In an interview with GQ, George Clooney talked about how his co-star Brad Pitt pulled a prank on him as they shot Ocean's Twelve in Italy. He said that they went to Europe to do the sequel and filmed some of it in Lake Como, which is his hometown. The actor explained that Pitt sent out a memo to all people in Clooney's town where he lived there for years. Brad Pitt posted on telephone polls that the movie is coming to town and to only address the local boy as Mr. Clooney, or in his character name as Danny Ocean, and to not look him right in the eye. So all the newspapers went, ‘Il Divo! George Clooney is Il Divo!’ as they got the memo. Clooney stated that it was a "horrible story" that he later got Pitt back for.

George Clooney took his revenge against Brad Pitt. As they wrapped filming, the two stars, along with Don Cheadle and Matt Damon, went across Lake Como in a boat to an abandoned mansion. Clooney asserted that the first thing they saw was, like, a statue of a snake eating a woman’s head or something. The group came down to the conclusion that they would give $10,000 to any guy that could spend the night in the haunted house with just a candle, six matches, and a bottle of wine. The actor mentioned that Brad Pitt took the bet, but only lasted a few hours. He did not reveal the details on what exactly happened. Clooney noted that there was "a lot of idiocy" that went on along the way, but they had a wonderful time shooting the three movies. All of them combined brought more than a billion at the box-office.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM OCEAN'S TWELVE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.