Brad Pitt Discusses Life After Split From Angelina Jolie, 'It’s All About Self-reflection'

The legal fight between estranged couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has turned ugly with time. Following Angelina Jolie's win in the French winery case in July, the actor has filed another lawsuit against her ex-husband Brad Pitt that accused him of allegedly abusing their children during their 2016 plane incident.

Following their split, the estranged couple has been in the public eye for a long time now. Recently, amid the legal battle and all the courtroom drama, Brad Pitt recently spoke about dealing with life after a messy split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie. According to Fox News, the 58-year-old actor talked about how his friendship with singer Nick Cave and sculptor Thomas Houseago bloomed in the wake of the divorce announcement.

Brad Pitt shares how he dealt with life post-split with Angelina Jolie

While Houseago was added to the trio in 2016 after Pitt met him at a New Year’s Eve party, he met Cave on the set of ‘Johnny Suede’ in 1991. The international media outlet reported that speaking about his friendship with Houseago during an interview with the Financial Times, Brad Pitt said, “Our mutual misery became comic. And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life. I always wanted to be a sculptor; I’d always wanted to try it.”

Post his split from his ex-wife, Brad Pitt revealed how he had given himself to art. He found himself spending time at Thomas' home art studio, where he was able to explore his reignited passion for art, with their and Nick's joint exhibition "WE" debuting last month at the Sara Hilden Art Museum, Finland.

“It’s all about self-reflection. I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s—: where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped,” the Bullet Train star told the outlet. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still embroiled in legal battles after they split in 2016, with the actress most recently accusing him of physically abusing her and their children on a private jet trip, which he has denied.

IMAGE: Instagram/bradpittofflcial