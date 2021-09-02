Brad Pitt Files Petition Review In Ongoing Custody Case With Ex-wife Angelina Jolie

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie restored their single status in 2019, they are still battling against each other for their child’s custody. As per the latest reports by People, the attorney of Brad Pitt recently filed a petition for a review of the actor’s ongoing custody case with Angelina Jolie. The filing came after judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified from the case.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle goes on

Brad Pitt’s attorney recently filed a petition arguing that Ouderkirk could be biased in his rulings and urged to review it. In the petition, it was argued that disqualifying Ouderkirk "effectively upended the constitutionally authorized temporary judging system in California" and now "throws open the door to disqualification challenges at any point during a case, even if the party raising the motion has long been on notice about the alleged grounds for disqualification." It was further mentioned, “In so doing, the opinion is guaranteed to fuel disqualification gamesmanship and raises serious questions as to whether the temporary judging system is a viable option in California's severely backlogged judicial system.”

Furthermore, the judges who disqualified Ouderkirk had noted his failure to make mandatory disclosures. On the other hand, Pitt’s attorney claimed that Angelina Jolie had been made aware of Judge Ouderkirk's significant professional history with Pitt's counsel from the very beginning of the case.

“After more than four years of contentious litigation, every day of which has harmed the children and their father, an important and considered custody decision will be entirely undone as a result of an administrative error that is wholly unrelated to the merits of the custody dispute itself," Bradd Pitt’s counsel argued in the petition.

The petition read, "California law requires that a party seeking disqualification of a judge file a written statement objecting to continued proceedings before the judge 'at the earliest practicable opportunity after the discovery of the facts constituting the ground for disqualification. Failure to do so constitutes waiver or forfeiture of the party's right to seek disqualification."

Jolie’s lawyer further mentioned in a statement, "The Court of Appeal unanimously refused to tolerate the ethical violations of the private judge who had heard custody matters, and correctly vacated that judge's orders. Mr Pitt's counsel's petition to the California Supreme Court displays how they are clinging to this private judge who exhibited bias and refused statutorily required evidence. It is disturbing that in full knowledge of unethical behaviour, and having previously failed to disclose their new and ongoing financial relationships with him, Mr Pitt's counsel would seek to reinstate the private judge. Ms Jolie hopes Mr Pitt will instead join with her in focusing on the children's needs, voices, and healing."

