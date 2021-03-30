Brad Pitt Gets Praised For Performing 95% Of Stunts By Himself In 'Bullet Train'

Brad Pitt is known for performing stunts scenes all by himself in several movies. Recently, in an interview, Greg Rementer who is the second-unit director of Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Bullet Train talked about how Brad is a natural athlete and how he carried out most of the stunt scenes all by himself in the upcoming movie. Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel called Maria Beetle written by Kotara Isaka.

Greg Rementer praises Brad Pitt's dedication in carrying out stunt scenes

In a recent interview with Vulture, Greg Rementer talked about Brad Pitt's dedication as an actor and how he performed most of the stunts in the movie all by himself. Greg said that Brad Pitt did 95 per cent of his physical stunts all by himself. Furthermore, Greg praised Brad Pitt and called him a natural-born athlete. Greg Rementer further said that the dedication of Brad Pitt has also inspired all the actors who are a part of the film. He added that he has never worked with so many actors who are all excited for the physical moment of the training. At last, Greg also revealed that Brad, Brian, Micheal, Hiroyuki, and Andrew did some great action sequences all by themselves.

Director David Leitch also talked about the cast of Bullet Train. At first, he expressed how fortunate they were to shoot in Los Angeles during a time when artists are ready to get back to work amid the pandemic. More to the point, Leitch added that Brad's recent Oscar win for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and the amazing script of Zak Olkewicz has helped in attracting the best people towards the project. At last, he said that he is very happy that he got back to work safely during a pandemic.

David Leitch's Bullet Train has some very popular actors as a part of the cast of the film. Apart from Brad Pitt, actors like Sandra Bullock,. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Micheal Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sonada are a part of the cast of the film. It is also rumored that Lady Gaga will also play a role in the movie.

Bullet Train revolves around a bunch o assassins who are on different individual missions in a fast-moving bullet train heading from Tokyo to Morioka. However, things start getting messy when they meet each other and the trouble invites itself in a fast-moving Bullet Train. No revelations regarding the release date have been announced yet.

Source: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's Instagram