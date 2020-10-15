Brad Pitt Hoping For Increased Custodial Time With His Children: Reports

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been fighting for their kids’ custody for a long time now. According to a report by US Weekly, both Angelina and Brad would be appearing before a judge in November to discuss custody of their kids over the holidays. The report further stated that the holiday visitation is set before the custody trial.

According to the report, Brad Pitt will see the children on Christmas Day and he is hoping that he will be given increased custodial time with the kids which would result in having them overnight for the holidays this year. The decision to the same will be made by the judge in November.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still to make a settlement on a custodial agreement of their children. Their eldest son, Maddox is 19 years old and is considered an adult against the law. The duo would be fighting for the custody of their 5 children – Pax(16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (14) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12).

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battling for custody of their kids

Angelina Jolie filed a divorce in court in 2016. According to US Weekly, Brad Pitt wants 50-50 physical and legal custody of the kids. However, Angelina Jolie has expressed her disagreement on the same. The actor has mentioned that she will only talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. In September, US Weekly reported that Angelina Jolie’s ultimate goal is to protect her children and she has done the same all along. As per media reports, Brad had wanted to avoid the court situation but was left with no choice after Jolie's complaint.

The actor has been respectful of Angelina's parenting and knows that she does her best for the kids. However, he has also demanded equal presence in their kids' lives claiming that his love is important and needed. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had announced their engagement in 2012, married in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

In August, Brad Pitt vacationed with his new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski. Angelina insisted Brad quarantine for 14 days after he returned from France, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, a source exclusively told US Weekly the following month. The source also mentioned that she didn't want her children to get affected. Brad Pitt has since quarantined and “resumed seeing the kids.”

