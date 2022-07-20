Brad Pitt Makes Fashion Statement In Stylish Skirt At Berlin Premiere Of 'Bullet Train'

Seasoned actor Brad Pitt is all set to amaze his fans with his craft in his next project, Bullet Train. The film will witness Pitt sharing screen space with Sandra Bullock. Morever, it will also see the actor stepping into the shoes of Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who's on a mission. Bullet Train is slated to hit the big screens on 5 August 2022.

As the release date of the action thriller film is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in creating a significant buzz around the project. Recently, the film had a grand premiere in Berlin that was attended by Brad Pitt and other star casts of the movie. However, what caught the global audience's attention was Brad Pitt's sartorial elegance on the event's red carpet.

Brad Pitt makes heads turn at Bullet Train premiere in Berlin

Brad Pitt recently attended the Berlin premiere of his forthcoming film Bullet Train. However, the actor garnered all the limelight for his unusual choice of outfit as Brad Pitt was spotted donning a brown knee-length skirt which he paired with a matching jacket. The Moneyball star also sported a dusty pink shirt underneath his two-piece set.

Glimpses of Brad Pitt's look from the premiere event took the internet by storm with several fan pages uploading the same on their social media handle. In the photos, the actor is also seen flaunting his leg tattoos and his toned calves as he posed for the pictures.

Take a look:

For the unversed, apart from Pitt other casts who attended Bullet Train's Berlin premiere include Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and many others.

More about Bullet Train

Directed by the renowned director David Leitch, the film is based on the novel Maria Beetle, published in English as Bullet Train, by Kōtarō Isaka. The synopsis of the story reads, "Five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to each other." Apart from Pitt, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and Benito A Martínez Ocasio in pivotal roles.

(Image: @deppandpittstan/Instagram)