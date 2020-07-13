Did You Know Brad Pitt Was Dating Co-star Lewis During Filming 'Kalifornia'? Read Trivia

Brad Pitt has done numerous Hollywood films as an actor as well as a producer. He has been immensely praised for his performances as well as for the movies that he bankrolled. Fans may remember Brad Pitt movies including Meet Joe Black, Happy Feet Two, Mr & Mrs Smith, Fight Club, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Seven, Troy, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Moneyball and many more. Here is some movie trivia from Brad Pitt's thriller movie titled Kalifornia.

Brad Pitt's Kalifornia trivia

The road thriller movie Kalifornia was released in 1993 and was helmed by debut director Dominic Sena. Brad Pitt along with Juliette Lewis, David Duchovny, and Michelle Forbes portrayed pivotal roles in the film. The pairing of Pitt and Lewis was widely praised in the movie. The plot revolves around the story of a journalist and his girlfriend who travel across the country to research about serial killings. However, they face a twist of fate when they carpool with a psychopath played by Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt plays the role of Early Grayce, Juliette Lewis as Adele Corners, David Duchovny as Brian Kessler amongst many others.

Actress Juliette Lewis and Brad Pitt had worked in another TV movie together before they were cast in Kalifornia. The movie was titled Too Young To Die?, and it was also a thriller film.

Reportedly, Lewis and Pitt started dating while filming Too Young to Die? in 1989 when Lewis was 16 years old and Pitt was 26. Their relationship however ended in 1993 after Kalifornia was released. Much to everyone's surprise, director Dominic Sena didn't have any idea that Lewis and Pitt were actually a couple when he cast them for Kalifornia.

The locations in the movie Kalifornia coincidentally or deliberately relate to the names of the actors of the movie. For example, the locations where the serial killer events take place like the Lewiston Ranch, Mt. Juliet, TX relates to the actress Juliette Lewis in the film. While the location Forbes, TN, i.e. Michelle Forbes; Davidson Mine, Dew Cove, NV relates to actor David Duchovny's name. Plus the location Bradbury Textile Warehouse in Pittsburgh, PA relates to Brad Pitt's name as well.

During the movie, one can see that Brad Pitt who plays Early Grayce sports a chipped tooth. Apparently, Brad Pitt had actually visited a dentist to have his tooth chipped for the role.

Into the Wild actor Sean Penn was apparently considered for the role of Early Grayce before Brad Pitt was finalised for the part.

Matrix actor Keanu Reeves was considered for the role of Brian Kessler, which was then played by David Duchovny in the movie. David Duchovny later went on to star in the TV series Californication that released in 2007.

