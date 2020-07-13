Did You Know Brad Pitt Was Dating Co-star Lewis During Filming 'Kalifornia'? Read Trivia

Quick links:
Brad Pitt has done numerous Hollywood films as an actor as well as a producer. He has been immensely praised for his performances as well as for the movies that he bankrolled. Fans may remember Brad Pitt movies including Meet Joe Black, Happy Feet Two, Mr & Mrs Smith, Fight Club, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Seven, Troy, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Moneyball and many more. Here is some movie trivia from Brad Pitt's thriller movie titled Kalifornia.
The road thriller movie Kalifornia was released in 1993 and was helmed by debut director Dominic Sena. Brad Pitt along with Juliette Lewis, David Duchovny, and Michelle Forbes portrayed pivotal roles in the film. The pairing of Pitt and Lewis was widely praised in the movie. The plot revolves around the story of a journalist and his girlfriend who travel across the country to research about serial killings. However, they face a twist of fate when they carpool with a psychopath played by Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt plays the role of Early Grayce, Juliette Lewis as Adele Corners, David Duchovny as Brian Kessler amongst many others.
