Brad Pitt's 2014 Movie 'Nightingale' Has Interesting Trivia; Read Here

Nightingale is a 2014 drama movie helmed by Elliott Lester. Written by Frederick Mensch, the movie stars David Oyelowo, Heather Storm and Barlow Jacobs in pivotal roles. Superstar Brad Pitt is the executive producer of the film. The plot of Nightingale revolves around the life of a lonely war veteran. He psychologically unravels ahead of an old friend’s impending visit. Here’s a taking a look at the fascinating trivia of this Brad Pitt movie.

Brad Pitt’s Nightingale trivia

While promoting the film Nightingale, David Oyelowo, reportedly stated that for the first three weeks they shot the film, he was unable to come out of his character.

The movie was set in Minnetonka, Minnesota but was filmed in Los Angeles California.

The combination of Peter’s surname ‘Snowden’ and his frequently mentioned friend namely Edward in the film refers to the former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

In the film Nightingale, the character Peter mentions that “he cannot afford HBO” and the movie is originally distributed by HBO.

Nightingale Cast

David Oyelowo essays the role of Peter Snowden who is a psychologically ill war veteran.

Heather Storm portrays the role of a Newscaster in the film

Barlow Jacobs portrays the role of Beasley who is Peter’s mother’s friend.

Nightingale Plot explained here:

The plot of Nightingale revolves around the life of Peter Snowden who murders his mother. The movie begins with Peter killing his mother for she abandoned him from meeting his long lost friend Edward. Peter attempts to call Edward several times in the film, but he is always interrupted by his wife who wouldn’t allow him to talk to Edward. Peter talks to a mirror, which was ordered by his mother before she was killed.

One fine day, Peter’s attempt to talk to his friend Edward is successful. The duo decides to meet on Friday and work on their disputes of what appears to be a lover’s quarrel. Peter’s mother’s body is retrieved by the police officials who are now looking for the killer. On the day, when Peter and Edward are supposed to meet, Edward calls him and gives him some news which appears to be him telling Peter that they can’t meet. Peter decides to end his life but ends up calling his sister and confessing the truth. In the end, Peter is seen sitting lonely in his house waiting for the police officers to arrest him.

