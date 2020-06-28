Brad Pitt-produced Film "Beautiful Boy" Trivia That Will Make You Re-watch The Film

Beautiful Boy was a 2018 film that was produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleine. The film was based on the subject of drug addiction and a father-son relationship. Beautiful Boy is based on the books, Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction written by David Sheff and Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines which was written by Nic Sheff. Beautiful Boy had several talented actors like Steve Carell playing the role of the father, Timothée Chalamet playing the role of the son. Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan also played pivotal roles in the film. Hence here are some interesting facts about the 2018 film, Beautiful Boy.

Method Acting

Timothée Chalamet was dedicated to the role of Nic Sheff and wanted to perfectly capture the mannerism and the behaviour of a drug addict. During the process of getting in the character, Timothée Chalamet lost close to 25 pounds. He did this in order to ensure that he looked perfect for the role he was going to play. Further on, the actor also had a few consultants and doctors on the set who ensured that he was acting and portraying the same mannerisms as a drug addict would. Timothée did this to ensure authenticity and realism.

The Diary

A sequence in the film is shown when Steve Carell’s character finds a diary of his son played by Timothée Chalamet. In the diary are some horrific and shocking imagery and revelations. These imagery and revelations point toward the drug abuse and the addiction of Nic Sheff. In a question and answer session, the real Nic Sheff revealed that the diary found by Steve Carell is indeed a real diary and belongs to his half-brother Jasper Sheff.

The books

The movie is heavily inspired by the books written by David Sheff and Nic Sheff. They are the real-life father-son duo portrayed in the film. David Sheff and Nic Sheff wrote different books as seen from their perspective. Hence the makers of the film decided to not go with just one book and take the best from both the books and make a film based on both the father and the son’s perspectives.

