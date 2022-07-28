Brad Pitt Purchases New Bungalow In Celebrity Haven Carmel; Check How Much It Costs

Actor Brad Pitt who is known for his architectural fancies recently purchased a new house in what is known as the celebrity haven in Carmel. The actor has joined the list of other prominent stars, including Doris Day, the late Betty White, Joan Fontain, and many more who have purchased the property in the same area.

Pitt who is excitedly looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Bullet Train has put his investments into the DL James historic house. According to The Gamble House, an organization dedicated to the work of the architectural firm Greene & Greene, the house dates to around 1918 and was designed by 20th-century architect Charles Sumner Greene.

Brad Pitt buys new property in celebrity haven

The 58-year-old Pitt who recently bought a new house surprised fans after the whopping cost of the same was revealed. According to E-news, the property cost him USD 40 million, making the deal the most expensive in the area. The Gamble House describes the house as being built from locally quarried sandstone and granite, noting that Greene designed the outer walls to appear as if they were "growing out of the cliffs." It also boasts arched bay windows, a tiled Mediterranean-style roof, and sweeping views of the sea.

The actor who owns a couple of other properties in some of the most expensive areas is believed to be spending some time in the new one with his six kids. Some of his other properties include another beach house worth $5 million, not to mention the fancy French castle that he's currently having all kinds of drama with his ex Angelina Jolie over.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Brad's forthcoming action comedy Bullet Train will hit the theatres in India on August 4, a day prior to its international release, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film, directed by Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch, also features actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film will feature the star as the seasoned assassin named Ladybug, who wants to give up his profession but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto.

IMAGE: Instagram/bradpittofflcial