Brad Pitt Requests Trial By Jury Against Angelina Jolie Over French Vineyard

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal battle has constantly been getting uglier, another news about the same recently surfaced online. In Brad Pitt's ongoing battle with Jolie over the South of France vineyard and home Château Miraval, Pitt recently accused her of intentionally seeking to "inflict harm" on him by selling her interest in the wine company. As per the reports by People, it was further revealed how Pitt stated that they never agreed to sell their interests in the business without each other's consent.

While submitting relevant documents claiming that Angelina Jolie did not contribute anything to Miraval's success, Brad Pitt also requested a jury trial seeking damages and urged the court to declare Jolie's sale as ‘null and void.’

Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of 'intentionally' harming his wine company

As Brad Pitt's legal team filed documents at Los Angeles County Superior Court in which they stated how the home Château Miraval became his passion which soon grew into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rosé wine. Pitt even claimed that Angelina Jolie did not contribute anything to Miraval's success. The documents further stated how Jolie planned to sell her interest to Tenute del Mondo, which was indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who controls the Stoli Group.

The document further read, "Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights." Adding to it, Pitt's legal team further claimed that Yuri Shefler is trying to get a hold of confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of his competing enterprise which jeopardizes the reputation of the brand Pitt so carefully built.

The document further read, "Jolie has sought to force Pitt into partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions." Therefore, Brad is now seeking damages "in an amount to be proven at trial" while requesting the court to declare Jolie's sale as "null and void."

Pitt and Jolie fell in love with each other on the sets of their 2005 released movie, Mr. & Mrs Smith. However, it wasn't until a year later that the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship. In 2006, Jolie confirmed to People that she was pregnant with Pitt's child, thereby making their relationship official. After dating each other for seven years, the couple announced their engagement in 2012. Two years later, in August 2014, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place in Chateau Miraval. The couple then filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. Post-divorce the two once again faced each other in court for the custody battle of their kids.

Image: AP