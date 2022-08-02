Brad Pitt recently attended the Berlin premiere of his forthcoming film Bullet Train and left his fans in amazement with the choice of clothes he decided to wear at the red carpet event of the film. He was spotted donning a brown knee-length skirt which he paired with a matching jacket along with a dusty pink shirt underneath his two-piece set. While the fans lauded him for his eccentric look, the actor recently went candid about his appearance and revealed the reason behind choosing the outfit.

Brad Pitt talks about his quirky Bullet Train red carpet look

According to Variety, Brad Pitt talked about his sensational skirt look from his Bullet Train red carpet event and revealed the inspiration behind the same stating that he just wanted to mess it up. He said, “I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.”

Moreover, Pitt also opened up about the stunt scenes in the film and mentioned how he and the director David Leitch have been huge fans of Jackie Chan. He stated how appealing it was for him to do something in the film in that direction. “I try to get out of it. I love a stuntman. This one was action-comedy, something I’ve never done before. David and I had always been big fans of Jackie Chan. We’d been talking about him for decades. He’s kind of our Buster Keaton. He’s so talented and underrated even. Just to do something in that direction was what was really appealing to me,” he added.

More about Bullet Train

Directed by the renowned director David Leitch, the film is based on the novel Maria Beetle, published in English as Bullet Train, by Kōtarō Isaka. The synopsis of the story reads, "Five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to each other." The movie premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre on August 1, 2022, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on August 4, 2022. Apart from Brad Pitt essaying the lead role of Ladybug, an American assassin, other notable cast members will include Joey King as The Prince, Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine, Hiroyuki Sanada as The Elder, Andrew Koji as Yuichi Kimura, Benito A Martínez Ocasio as The Wolf, Sandra Bullock as Maria Beetle, Zazie Beetz as Hornet, Logan Lerman as The Son, Karen Fukuhara as a train crew member, Masi Oka, Pasha D. Lychnikoff, Miraj Grbić, and others.

Image: @deppandpittstan/Instagram