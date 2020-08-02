Brad Pitt Starrer Babel's Impactful Dialogues That Kept Viewers Hooked To Its Narrative

Released in 2006, Babel is a psychological drama movie helmed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. Written by Guillermo Arriaga, Babel stars an ensemble cast. The multi-narrative drama portrays different stories that takes places in Morocco, Japan, Mexico and the United States. The movie features Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett in the lead roles namely Richard Jones and Susan Jones.

While Mohamad Akhzam, Peter Wight, Harriet Walter are essaying supporting roles in the movie. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a married couple who are on a vacation in the Moroccan desert. Tragedy strikes when they found their story interlocking with the stories of four different families. Here’s taking a look at a few dialogues from the movie that left a greater impact of the audiences.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt's Movies With An Ensemble Cast Of Stellar Actors; Must-watch For Weekend Binge!

Brad Pitt starrer Babel’s impactful dialogues:

I killed the American. I was the only one who shot at you. They did nothing...nothing. Kill me, but save my brother, he did nothing.... nothing.... save my brother.... he did nothing.

My mom says Mexico is dangerous.

They look at us like we're monsters.

Richard, why did we come here? To forget everything. To be alone.

I'm scared that what happened to Sam is going to happen to me...Sam died while he was sleeping.

My mother always paid attention.

How many wives do you have? I can only afford one

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt Has A Strained "nonexistent" Relationship With Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt: Reports

I just did something stupid.

I raised these kids since they were born. Mike and Debbie are like my own children.

To my children, Maria Eladia and Elisio... the brightest lights in the darkest night.

I'm deaf, not blind!

Don't walk between the graves.

This is your messed-up country, it's your responsibility!

ALSO READ| Fascinating Trivia About Brad Pitt's 'Voyage Of Time' That Will Make You Watch The Film

Babel’s performance

Upon its release, Babel went to generate positive reviews from fans and critics alike. According to one online portal, Babel was a story with no villains, only victims of fate and circumstance. Another trade analyst stated that the movie is entirely logical and gives viewers an emotional clarity. Made on a budget of $25 million, Babel went to garner a worldwide box office collection of $135.3 million.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt's Film 'Snatch' Has Some Memorable Dialogues; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.