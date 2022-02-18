Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie Over Sale Of Shares In French Winery Without His Consent

Actor Brad Pitt has filed a lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her share of a French winery that the couple brought together as a couple. As reported by Page Six, Brad Pitt told the court that he and Jolie have previously agreed that they would not sell off their interest in the winery without mutual consent. He alleges that Jolie secretly offloaded her share without his knowledge and denied him the right to consent to the sale.

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie

In the court battle, the 58-year old star claimed that Jolie sold her shares of the winery to a Russian Oligarch namely Yuri Shefler. The couple was reportedly married at the time of purchase and now Pitt is suing Jolie for an unspecified amount in damages. He is further seeking the business transaction to be declared null and void.

According to the court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, “Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of the first refusal her business entity owed his. She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Chateau Miraval,” reports Page Six. This is not the first time Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in a court battle.

Speaking of their love story, Pitt and Jolie fell in love with each other on the sets of their 2005 released movie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. However, it wasn't until a year later that the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship. In 2006, Jolie confirmed to People that she was pregnant with Pitt's child, thereby making their relationship official. After dating each other for seven years, the couple announced their engagement in 2012.

Two years later, in August 2014, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place in Chateau Miraval. The couple then filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. Post-divorce the two once again faced each other in court for the custody battle of their kids.

Image: Instagram/@bradplt, @angelinajolie