Brad Pitt Teams Up With Emmy-winning Producer Damien Quintard To Re-open Recording Studio

Known for his hit films including Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, Fight Club, Legends of the Fall, World War Z and more, Brad Pitt is now gearing up to step into an all-new industry. The actor has joined hands with Emmy-winning music producer Damien Quintard and will now venture into the world of music. According to reports by E! News, the duo will reopen the iconic Miraval Studios, which has hosted musical legends including Pink Floyd, Sting, and The Cranberries. The music studio will officially open in the summer of 2022.

Brad Pitt joins hands with Damien Quintard to reopen Miraval Studios

E! News reported that Quintard mentioned that he and the actor 'immediately clicked' when they first met in Paris and also mentioned that he was 'amazed' by Pitt's 'analysis of music'. He also mentioned that the duo 'talked and talked about sound' and that the actor was 'sensitive and precise' about the technicalities of music. The publication also reported that the music studio will now have a 'modern setting', which will integrate the original recording equipment. Miraval Studios came into being back in 1977 and has not been used for decades. The reopened studio will now include a desk that will be customized as per Pitt and Quintard's needs and will also host several recording and editing workstations. It will also have a mezzanine that will overlook the entire studio and will include 'rare musical gears and synthesizers'.

The music producer said that the acoustics of the studio did not limit the genre of music that can be made at the location. He credited the 'remarkable natural reverb' that allows for musicians to record from anywhere in the studio and mentioned that all music from pop and rock to hip-hop and classical could be recorded at Miraval Studios. The studio also has attached a tower, in which visiting musicians and artists can live, so that commuting is never an issue and they can stay there for weeks until they have completed recording. The property also includes a swimming pool and a catering service.

Brad Pitt recently reached a settlement with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, over the very same Chateau Miraval. As per Page Six, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie over a dispute regarding the $164 million Chateau Miraval. Pitt alleged that Jolie tried to sell her 50% stake without giving him the first chance to buy it.

