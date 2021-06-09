Brad Pitt To Produce A Feature Film On Harvey Weinstein Starring Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan

Hollywood celebrity Brad Pitt is all set to don the hat of a producer for an upcoming feature film, based on infamous producer Harvey Weinstein, starring Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan. As per the latest report of Deadline, Brad Pitt will jointly produce the upcoming film along with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. The upcoming film will tell the story of how New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor persevered to break the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal in 2017.

More about Harvey Weinstein case and the upcoming film

According to the report, Universal Pictures is prepping She Said, a drama based on the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement. Adding further, the report added that the film is set to begin production this summer and will be directed by Unorthodox director Maria Schrader from a script by Oscar-winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Weinstein was accused of sexual assault and harassment by numerous women in Hollywood, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Pitt's ex-fiancée. He is currently serving in prison after being sentenced in March 2020 to 23 years.

Interestingly, Paltrow previously shared that Pitt confronted Weinstein after he allegedly made some unwanted advances towards her. And, later, in a 2019 interview with CNN, Pitt explained why he stood up to the producer. Pitt had recalled that he was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground, and that's how they confronted with things. He went on to share that he wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further because Paltrow was going to do two films back then.

The film adaptation of Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor's book will reunite Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan for their third project. Mulligan and Kazan collaborated for Ian Ricksons’ Broadway production, The Seagull, released in 2008. Later, in 2018, Mulligan starred in the film Wildlife, which Kazan co-wrote and produced. However, this is the first time they will share the screen space. Currently, Carey and Zoe, who will play Megan and Jodi respectively, are in final negotiations with Universal Pictures.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

