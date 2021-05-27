Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody Of Children, Angelina Jolie To Continue Legal Fight

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie applied for divorce in the year 2016 and since then the couple has been fighting for the custody of their six children. After years of fight in the court, the judge has finally ruled in the favour of Brad Pitt. Judge John Ouderkirk who was privately hired to handle the case made his thoughts clear in a lengthy recent ruling. Read further to know more about the custody battle.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie custody battle

As per Page Six, a source close to the matter said it was a “tentative decision,” adding that Jolie is continuing her legal fight. The judge has been working for months with witness testimony, including child services professionals who interviewed the children and also questioned the people around the family. Another source told the publication that there was a significant change made in the custody agreement that was based on an "extremely detailed decision" made by the judge.

Further, the source added that Brad has been trying to spend time with his children but Angelina has tried everything to avoid this. Concluding, the source revealed that the matter went on for months and there were way too many witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the children or around them and the decision was made on the basis of them. Apart from this, another source added their input and revealed that Angelina Jolie doesn't object to joint custody but there were other concerning issues. But the court proceedings are now closed and sealed.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie has already tried to remove the judge last year as he refused to let her children testify. As per AP, the actor's new filing on Monday states that the judge "refused to hear the minor teenagers’ input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate,” referring to the California law. The couple is parents to three teenagers 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara and 14-year-old Shiloh. Whereas the oldest Maddox is 19 and is not subject to the custody decision. They also have 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

For the unversed, the custody battle post-divorce was initiated after Brad was accused of being abusive to their 15-year old child Maddox. Since then, the two have been fighting for custody and looks like in the new ruling, Brad will take care of the children. As per TMZ, a source close to the actor revealed that "He's over the moon".

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.