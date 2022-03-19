Brad Pitt's Action-drama 'Bullet Train' Gets New Release Date; Here's All You Need To Know

Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated film Bullet Train is on the move. The film was scheduled for its release on July 15, but in the recent confirmation from Sony Pictures, Brad Pitt's forthcoming venture will now be available on July 29. As per the reports of Deadline, the July 15 release date is now being taken by 'Where the Crawdads Sing', a drama-mystery from Sony's 3000 Pictures. In the new slot, that is July 29, will see a tough fight between Bullet Train, Focus Features’ horror-thriller Vengeance and Paramount’s toon Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Brad Pitt's Bullet Train to release on July 29

The shifting of date will definitely give Bullet Train a little breathing room behind Disney's MCU threequel Thor: Love and Thunder, which will hit theatres on July 8. Bullet Train stars Brad Pitt as an assassin who faces struggle on the first day of his work as he finds himself among other professional killers with a similar mission on said train. Apart from Pitt, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and Benito A Martínez Ocasio.

More about the film

Helmed by the Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, the film is based on the novel Maria Beetle, published in English as Bullet Train by Kōtarō Isaka. The synopsis of the story reads, "Five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to each other."

Bullet Train trailer

Recently, the trailer of the film was released which follows five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, realizing that their individual assignments are all interconnected. The trailer begins with Brad Pitt and Brian Tyree Henry fighting in a small compartment of a bullet train in Japan, following which Pitt is seen talking to a mysterious woman on the phone. The woman tells Pitt to retrieve a suitcase that is on the bullet train. In order to retrieve the suitcase, he faces off several other assassins who are in pursuit of that suitcase.

Image: Instagram/@gearpatrol