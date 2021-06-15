Brad Pitt's Action Thriller 'Bullet Train' Gets A 2022 Release Date; Details

Brad Pitt will next be seen in the action thriller movie Bullet Train based on the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka. Pitt's much-awaited film finally got its release date. The movie is being directed by Deadpool 2 fame director David Leitch. The movie features an ensemble cast which will be led by Pitt.

Brad Pitt's Bullet Train gets a release date

Based on the popular novel written by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka, the Brad Pitt starrer movie is all set to release on April 8, 2022. The Bullet Train cast includes actors like Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benito A. Martínez Ocasio, Sandra Bullock, and Lady Gaga led by Brad Pitt. The movie follows five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, understanding that their individual assignments are all interconnected with each other.

Brad Pitt to make a movie on Harvey Weinstein?

Brad Pitt is all set to produce a movie based on infamous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, starring actresses Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. As per a report by Deadline, Pitt will be jointly producing the upcoming movie along with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. The upcoming film will tell the story of how New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor pursued to break the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal in 2017. The movie will be based on the book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement written by Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor. Weinstein was indicted of sexual assault and harassment by various women in Hollywood, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Pitt's ex-fiancée, and other A-list celebs.

Brad Pitt wins the custody battle against Angelina Jolie

After a long heated court battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina for joint custody of their kids, the court favoured Pitt by granting joint custody. As per a report by US Weekly, following a prolonged custody fight for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children, twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, Shiloh, 14, Zahara 16, and Pax, 17, Brad was recently granted interim joint custody. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2019.

