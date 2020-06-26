Brad Pitt's Epic Drama Movies With Leonardo DiCaprio & Other Actors You Should Watch

Brad Pitt is best known for his marvellous performances in films such as World War Z, Mr & Mrs Smith and the Ocean’s trilogy among others. The 51-year-old actor has also produced many epic films such as 12 Years a Slave and the most recent being Netflix’s The King. Here is a list of A list Hollywood actors who have worked with Brad Pitt in his drama films.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a 2019 comedy-drama film. This film features an ensemble cast with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in the lead. And it is directed by legendary American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, a struggling Hollywood actor striving to achieve success in Hollywood during the end of its golden age in 1969. While Brad Pitt plays his stunt double.

Michael Fassbender and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender and Chiwetel Ejiofor were a part of the stellar cast of 12 Years a Slave. The film was released in 2013 and is a biographical period drama based on Solomon Northup, an African American man who was kidnapped and sold into slavery. Brad Pitt shares screen space with both Michael Fassbender who plays Edwin Epps, a white American master and Chiwetel Ejiofor who portrays Solomon Northup.

Angelina Jolie

By the Sea is a 2015 romantic drama film directed by Angelina Jolie, who also stars in the lead role in the film. Angelina Jolie plays the role of Vanessa a former American dancer who is married to, Brad Pitt’s character Roland. The film takes audiences through the couple's struggles in their marriage.

Cate Blanchett

Brad Pitt played the titular role in the 2008 American drama film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Benjamin Button in the film is a man who ages in reverse. The film also stars the Academy award-winning actor Cate Blanchett. Blanchett plays the role of Benjamin Button’s love interest.

Ryan Gosling, Steve Carrell & Christian Bale

The Big Short is a 2015 film which has a stellar cast. Brad Pitt stars in this movie alongside The Office actor Steve Carell, the La La Land actor Ryan Gosling and The Dark Knight actor Christian Bale. The film revolves around the financial crisis that had gripped America in 2007-2008.

