Here Are Brad Pitt's Highest Rated Films According To IMDb; See List Here

Brad Pitt took home his first-ever Oscar for acting at 92nd Academy Awards this year for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He has now worked with several widely popular filmmakers as well. Take a look at the actors highest rated film according to IMDb.

Fight Club (8.8)

This movie is directed by David Fincher and was released in 1999. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. The story revolves around a normal man who is discontent with his lifestyle. He then comes across a man named Tyler Durden and they both weave something sinister.

Se7en (8.6)

Se7ven is directed by David Fincher, who is a frequent collaborator of Brad Pitt. The movie was released in September 1995 and starred Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt in lead roles. The movie follows two detectives, who investigate a serial killer who murders people based on the seven deadly sins.

Inglourious Basterds (8.3)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, this movie stars Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, and Mélanie Laurent in lead roles. Actor Christoph Waltz also won an Academy Award. Pitt played the role of Aldo Raine in the film and his character is popular for is rather unique role.

12 Monkeys (8.0)

Directed by Terry Gillam, 12 Monkeys is a 1995 Sci-Fi thriller. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe in lead roles. The story revolves around James Cole, a convict who decides to volunteer for a mission where he has to travel back in time to learn about the reason behind the outbreak of a virulent holocaust.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (7.7)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is another early collaboration between David Fincher and Brad Pitt, apart from Fight Club and Seven. The movie also won an Academy Award for Best Production Design. Starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett, the movie revolves around Benjamin, who suffers from a rare ageing ailment where he ages in reverse.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (7.7)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is directed by Quentin Tarantino. The movie stars Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt in lead roles. This movie is deemed as Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood and revolves around Rick and Cliff, who struggle to recapture stardom and success in the 1960s Los Angeles.

