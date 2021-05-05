Brad Pitt's Injury On The Sets Of 'Troy' Was A Tribute To His Character, Know Details

Released in 2004, Troy is an epic historical war film directed by Wolfgang Petersen. It has an ensemble cast led by Brad Pitt as Achilles, Eric Bana as Hector, and Orlando Bloom as Paris. Pitt received appreciation for his standout performance, and the character had an unusual connection with the actor.

How Brad Pitt was injured on the sets of Troy

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Brad Pitt worked out hard to get in shape for the character of Achilles, Greece's greatest warrior and leader of the Myrmidons. For six months he trained extensively to get into the fighter's physic and made sure to eat four protein-rich meals every day. He also kept carbs to a bare minimum and did a lot of strength training exercises.

However, Brad Pitt still surfaced an injury while shooting a scene for Troy. He tweaked his Achilles' tendon. The incident led to a delay in filming for several weeks but the actor recovered soon to resume production. The Achilles' tendon is a tissue that connects the calf muscles to the heel bone.

It is quite a coincidence that Bradd Pitt sustained an injury that is related to the name of his character in Troy. The incident gets more significant as the actor's injury resembles the way real Achilles died. There are multiple versions in the mythology on how the great warrior passed away, and the oldest sources suggest that Achilles was actually killed by Paris with an arrow to the heel. It is the same spot where Pitt got the injury. So, not only the Academy Award-winning star got an injury that is related to his character's name, but the spot he obtained is the same one where Achilles was hit, leading to his death.

Written by David Benioff, Troy was loosely based on Iliad by Homer. It narrates the story of the decade-long Trojan War - compressed into little more than a couple of weeks. Prince Paris abducts the legendary Greek beauty Helen, queen of Sparta, starting a war led by heroes Achilles and Hector that devastates the ancient world. It was also to conquer the historical city of Troy. The cast also has Diane Kruger, Brian Cox, Sean Bean, Brendan Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and others.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM TROY