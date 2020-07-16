Brad Pitt's 'Interview With The Vampire' And Other Famous Vampire Movies From 90s

Vampire movies have always been a fascination amongst movie-watchers due to its peculiar subject. Although some may consider the genre to be a cult-fiction favourite, many people also believe that vampires are a mythical creature or an urban legend. Take a look at some of the famous vampire movies from the 90s which is a must-watch list for a vampire movie lover.

Bram Stoker's Dracula - 1992

Bram Stoker's Dracula was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and had an ensemble cast of Winona Ryder, Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins. The big-budgeted Hollywood movie could be credited with bringing the 'Count Dracula' to the modern movie watchers. The plot revolves around the story of the undead count and how they travel from Eastern Europe to London in order to meet a victim's fiancee. After this, the reign of horror starts in the region.

Brad Pitt's Interview With The Vampire - 1994

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles is directed by well-known director Neil Jordan. The movie was loved by the critics and starred Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in lead roles. The movie is a screen adaptation of Anne Rice's bestselling novel. The plot of the film focuses on how Lestat, portrayed by Tom Cruise, turns Louis, portrayed by Pitt, into a vampire in 1791. The film also shows how they turn a 10-year-old Claudia, portrayed by Kirsten Dunst, into a vampire. The narration of the movie is done in the form of a present-day form where Louis tells his story to a news reporter. The cast also includes actors like Christian Slater, Antonio Banderas, and Stephen Rea.

From Dusk Till Dawn - 1996

The movie Dusk Till Dawn is directed by Robert Rodriguez. The vampire movie was actually co-written by internationally acclaimed writer-director Quentin Tarantino. Tarantino also acted alongside George Clooney in the movie about the Gecko Brothers. The plot revolves around the two brothers who are on a fleeing mission after a bank robbery where they find themselves reaching a vampire nest on their way.

Blade - 1998

Blade is directed by Stephen Norrington and it is said to be the first adaptation of a graphic novel/comic book into a film series. Blade is the main character in the film, portrayed by Wesley Snipes. Blade is shown as a half-mortal vampire hunter who sets out on a path to avenge his mother's death. The superhuman character is shown to protect the mortals from the evil vampire race whose agenda is to turn the whole world into vampires.

