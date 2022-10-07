Brad Pitt's Lawyer React To Angelina Jolie's Abuse Allegations, Calls It 'personal Attack'

Hollywood's estranged couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's personal life have been in the public eye for quite some time now. After Jolie won the French winery case in July, another lawsuit has been filed against her ex-husband Brad Pitt that accused him of allegedly abusing their children during their 2016 plane incident.

After the Maleficient: Mistress of the Evil star made several revelations pertaining to her ex-husband's relationships with their children, Pitt's lawyers have tried to clear the actor's image. Brad Pitt's lawyer, Anne Kiley spoke to Page Six and maintained that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star won't be taking responsibility for anything he didn't do after Jolie's recent abuse allegations.

Brad Pitt's lawyers respond against allegations by Angelina Jolie

For those unaware, on Tuesday, the 47-year-old star had a countersuit against Pitt regarding the sale of their winery, Chateau Miraval, during which she made several new revelations against the latter. She alleged that her ex-husband was not only violent with his then-wife, but he also choked one of his children and struck another in the face.

Now, after the strong revelations were made by the star in the newly-filed lawsuit, Pitt's lawyers have denied such allegations. His lawyer, Kiley further added that the actor has owned everything he is responsible for "unlike the other side." After Angelina's new court documents detailed the abuse allegations against Pitt, the actor's spokesperson responded and called them untrue.

The lawyer told the international outlet that the 58-year-old actor has been on the receiving end of every type of "personal attack and misrepresentation."

The lawyer also claimed that despite what has been claimed by the "other side", referring to Jolie, the public authorities so far have taken independent decisions and also added that Pitt will continue to respond in court like he has till now.

As per Variety, Angelina Jolie in her lawsuitfiled, alleged, "When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backward into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow. The children rushed in bravely and tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened."