Brad Pitt's Most Memorable Characters That Will Live On Forever; See List

Brad Pitt is arguably among the finest actors in Hollywood. Over the course of his career, he has portrayed several intriguing characters. He played the role of Rusty Ryan, a charismatic thief in the Ocean’s film series. He played a rebellious role of Tyler Durden in David Fincher’s Fight Club and also gave a heart-wrenching performance in Se7en. Take a look at the memorable characters played by Brad Pitt.

Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Pitt played the role of Cliff Booth in Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood. Booth is an enigmatic character who is also old-school and isn’t afraid to get into a brawl with Bruce Lee. Pitt won his first-ever acting Oscar for this film and his chemistry with Leo DiCaprio will get you hooked.

Jeffery Goines in 12 Monkeys

In 12 Monkeys, Brad Pitt plays a mentally ill patient with small ticks, wide eyes, and an extremely fast-talking mouth. Brad Pitt playing a cranky character with a peculiar philosophy is one of the best parts of the film. Brad Pitt's character is juiced up in this one, and his portrayal is even more intense with camera angles, close-ups and the colour palette of the film

Rusty Ryan in Ocean's Eleven

Brad Pitt played the role of a charismatic thief in the Ocean’s film series. His pairing with Danny Ocean (George Clooney) was iconic. Pitt appeared in three movies of the Ocean’s film series. His style and charisma made his character an instant fan favourite.

David Mills in Se7en

Se7en is a movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The film is brooding and heartbreaking and its colour scheme is extremely beautiful. Brad Pitt delivers a heart-wrenching performance at the end of the film. One can notice his painful breakdown as he finally becomes ‘Wrath’. Pitt delivered an impassioned performance.

Tyler Durden Fight Club

It's been more than 20 years since the film's release, but Fight Club still remains one of Brad Pitt's most famous films. The movie has all the elements in it, it is mysterious, crazy, and hilarious. Tyler Durden remains one of the most beloved characters of all time. Fight Club is among the top collaborations or Pitt and Fincher.

Lt Aldo Raine in Inglourious Basterds

Another film directed by Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt is hilarious in this one. His character flaunts a thick moustache and draws words with a Southern accent (not to mention his hilariously terrible Italian accent). He played an American Lieutenant whose only goal is to kill Nazis.

