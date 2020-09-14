Brad Pitt's Rumoured Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Has A Positive Message For Everyone

Brad Pitt was recently spotted with German model Nicole Poturalski, who is rumoured to be his girlfriend. However, neither of the two hasn’t given any comments on or about their relationship. Amidst all the speculations, Poturalski has now asked people to 'see the good in people' in her latest Instagram post. Read on to know more details:

Nicole Poturalski‘s Instagram post

The model captioned it as, ''Never stopping embracing life, laughing, making memories and try to see the good in people. No attention to bad energy just smiles because life is too short''. Nicole Poturalski donned a grey co-ord set and looked gorgeous. Her fans and friends filled the comments with love and all things positive. Some of them also agreed with the message that Nicole was conveying. Have a look at some of the comments.

About Nicole Poturalski

Nicole and Brad have been spotted together a number of times following which in August, US Weekly shared pictures of the 27-year-old German model. The model who originally belongs to Bergkamen, Westphalia, Germany moved to Berlin when she was 19 years old as that was beneficial for her modelling career. Poturalski moves from Berlin to Los Angeles from time to time.

Nicole Poturalski is a Polyglot, which means the model can speak 5 languages. She is a fluent English and French speaker. As per her Facebook profile, she was born in Warsaw, Poland and thus can also converse in Polish. Poturalski has also spent a few years of her life in France and Italy at different times which indicates she can also speak intermediate French and Italian.

Nicole Poturalski, who has a very impressive portfolio of her modelling skills, has made it to the covers of German editions of both Harper’s Bazaar and Grazia magazines. She was recently seen on the covers of Elle Germany’s issue of September 2020.

