'The Counselor' Trivia: Did You Know Brad Pitt Wanted The Role Of Reiner

Brad Pitt’s The Counselor was one of the biggest hits of 2013. The film had an ensemble cast of actors including Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender, Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz and Javier Bardem. According to a news portal, the film was made on a budget of approximately $25 million and went on to garner an estimated $71 million at the box office. The film has several unknown facts that many might not know. Here are some of those facts that make for an interesting read.

Brad Pitt's The Counselor - Unknown facts

Roles

Javier Bardem plays the role of Reiner in the film The Counselor. However, several actors were considered for this role before it went to Javier Bardem. Bradley Cooper and Jeremy Renner were considered to play the role of Reiner; however, the makers eventually turned that idea down. According to a news portal, Brad Pitt also was interested to play the role of Reiner. However, the makers had something else in mind for Brad Pitt. Hence, despite his keen interest, Brad Pitt was eventually given the role of Westray.

Source: The Counselor trailer

A Quote

The Counselor is filled with amazing screenplay and well-written dialogues. During one sequence in the film, Westray played by Brad Pitt speaks about an encounter that he had with a Mexican doorman who gave him the black eye. In this sequence, Brad Pitt refers to a dialogue taken from an old play. The dialogue “The wretch is dead” is a quote from Christopher Marlowe’s play “The Jew of Malta”. However certain words were changed in the dialogue to suit the setting of the film.

Source: The Counselor trailer

Violent Death

The death of Westray in The Counselor was one of the main highlights of the film. The character of Brad Pitt is on the sidewalk when he is attacked and a tool is put over his neck which chokes him. As time passes, the chokehold gets stronger, eventually cutting off Westray’s fingers, as he is trying to free himself from the string. It also cuts his neck off leaving him fallen in a pool of blood sprinkling from his own neck as he lays dead on the sidewalk. His head then eventually gets cut off by the tool and he is taken away. This scene was deemed too violent for the MPAA and therefore a part of it was cut. The full version of his death scene can be seen in the unrated version of the film.

Source: Bradd Pitt Fan Page Instagram

