Brad Pitt's Top 10 Movies As Per Metacritic; From 'Ad Astra' To 'Moneyball'

It is a well-known fact that Brad Pitt's movies have seen him play a myriad of characters and tell a fairly sizable list of stories. Some of the characters played by him range from that of a slave master to an astronaut, with the occasional exception of a stunts man. The article below is essentially an enlistment of 10 of Brad Pitt's top movies as per Metacritic, starting with the highest rated one. Read on to unveil the complete list.

1) 12 Years A Slave

Pitt plays the role of Bass, one of the few caucasian characters in the book-to-screen adaptation of Solomon Northup's memoir that goes by the same name. The main function of Pitt's character in the film is to provide moral support and make the characters of African-American descent believe that caucasian people can have a trace of humanity in them as well. The film, which can be streamed on YouTube for a small fee, is also co-produced by Pitt and has a score of 96 on Metacritic.

2) Thelma & Louise

Ridley Scott's feminist crime dramedy sees Pitt in a brief yet memorable part of an attractive man with a cowboy-eque aura and a penchant for providing sage advice in a unique manner. The interaction between Pitt and the film's titular pair indirectly influences the course that Thelma and Louise can be seen taking shortly after. The film has a rating of 88 on Metacritic.

3) Moneyball

One of Pitt's most iconic characters is that of the calculative general manager of a baseball team known as Billy Beane, based on the real-life general manager that goes by the same name. Much like 12 Years A Slave, the actor was also involved with the film in the capacity of a producer as well. The film has a rating of 87 on Metacritic.

4) The Tree Of Life

Unlike his other characters in the list thus far, Pitt is seen experimenting with the skin of a doting father in one of the most critically acclaimed pieces of work helmed by noted avant-garde filmmaker Terrence Malick. The film, apart from Pitt's performance in it, is known for the non-linear form of storytelling used by Malick, who has developed a reputation for the same. The film has a rating of 85 points on Metacritic as of now.

5) Once Upon A Time .......... In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's ninth directorial venture featuring his Inglorious Basterds star, Pitt, sees him play the character of the stuntman to Leonardo DiCaprio's character in the film that has a reputation of alcohol consumption and mistreating his ex-wife. One of the most talked-about sequences from the film featuring Pitt is his climax scene in it, which sees him being hauled away in an ambulance after sustaining a potentially lethal injury after he says his final words as the character to DiCaprio's co-lead, which were "I try". The film has a rating of 83 on Metacritic.

6) The Big Short

Adam McKay's film about the events leading to the 2008 financial meltdown sees Pitt as one of the analysts that foresaw the fate of the real estate market ahead of the crisis that changed the course of history. The name of the character played by Pitt in the film is Ben Rickert. The McKay directorial has a rating of 81 on Metacritic.

7) Ad Astra

Pitt is seen as an astronaut that wants to discover the origin of the source that is impacting his planet negatively and the whereabouts of his long-presumed-dead father. The feature presentation, apart from its sizable variety of colour pallets, is known for Pitt's portrayal of an astronaut who provides the film with its emotional core. The film has a rating of 80 on Metacritic.

8) Ocean's Eleven

The 2001 film saw Pitt sharing screen space with the likes of George Clooney and Matt Damon, amongst others. The movie tells the story of a heist that is orchestrated by the team of which Pitt's character, Rusty Ryan, is an integral part. The Steven Soderbergh directorial, which is the first film of the Ocean's series that it eventually and unknowingly gave birth to, has a rating of 74 on Metacritic.

9) 12 Monkeys

The time-travel film featuring the likes of Bruce Willis and the then-unknown Pitt sees the latter as the archetypical conspiracy theorist and, as is revealed later in the film, genocide orchestrator. One of the many things that the critics have praised in the film is Pitt's range as an actor, who was less than five films old, most of which had only seen him play one-tone characters or in a cameo appearance. 12 Monkeys, which is unofficially considered to be Pitt's breakout performance, has a rating of 74 on Metacritic, just like the film that proceeds this one on the list.

10) The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

Known as the film that tested Pitt's mettle as an actor, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button sees its lead actor play the part of a man with an unusual ageing trajectory. The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button is also known as one of the finest pieces of work that has come out of the partnership between Pitt and Gone Girl director David Fincher. The film has a rating of 70 on Metacritic.