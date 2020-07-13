Brad Pitt's Top Plan B Entertainment Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

Brad Pitt is among the finest actors of Hollywood. He has also been a producer of several popular movies as well. In 2001, Pitt founded the entertainment company Plan B. Plan B's upcoming film is Kajillionaire, starring Evan Rachel Wood and Gina Rodriguez. Check out the highest-rated movies under the banner of Plan B, according to IMDb.

12 Years A Slave (8.1)

Pitt produced the 2013 Best Picture winner, 12 Years a Slave. In the film, he also played a supporting role as Samuel Bass. The story revolves around a free African-American, who is promised a job by two white men but is pushed into slavery. The movie is based on real-life events and received high praise for its outlook on the history of American slavery.

The Departed (8.5)

The Departed is Brad Pitt's top-rated produced film, according to IMDb. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, and Mark Wahlberg. The story is set in Massachusetts revolving around an Irish Mob boss named Frank Costello. The Departed also won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

The Big Short (7.8)

The Big Short won Best Adapted Screenplay in 2015. Not only did Pitt play a role in the film as Ben Rickert, but also produced the film. The movie follows three different stories that lead up to the 2007 housing market crash. It also stars Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling.

Moneyball (7.6)

Moneyball is a biographical sports drama and stars Pitt as coach Billy Beane. He is also one of the producers of the film. Based on a true story, the movie revolves around Oakland A's GM Billy Bean, who finds a competitive advantage in baseball in his attempt to win the World Series.

Moonlight (7.4)

In 2016, Moonlight won the Best Picture award. Brad Pitt was an executive producer of the film. The movie stars Mahershala Ali and Ashton Sanders. The movie tells the story of a young African-American man who struggles with his identity and sexuality.

World War Z (7.0)

World War Z is a zombie apocalyptic film directed by Marc Foster. The movie stars Brad Pitt in the lead role. The story revolves around a former United Nations employee (played by Pitt) who must investigate a deadly virus. The movie was among the top films of 2013.

