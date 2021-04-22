Bradley Cooper Captures A Picture Of Irina Shayk And Daughter Lea; See Photo

Model Irina Shayk took to Instagram on Thursday, April 22, 2021, to share a picture that is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor also went on to share a glimpse of her 4-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper and penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. The picture was taken by A Star Is Born fame Bradley Cooper. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

First glimpse of Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper

In the picture, Irina is shown striking a pose sporting a black cut-out dress along with a black fur coat from Burberry's Fall 2021 collection. One can also spot little Lea wearing a brick red sweater and patterned leggings while holding her mom's hand with both hands. However, her face is not shown in the picture.

Along with the picture, the model penned a note that read, “My dream for @riccardotisci17 @burberry. [camera emoji] by daddy”. Take a look at Irina Shayk's Instagram post below.

Some of the users commented on how adorable the picture is, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “First glimpse of lea on her Instagram ig”. Another user wrote, “Wow wow wow perfect family pic then”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at the screenshot of a few more comments below.

About Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk relationship

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk broke up in 2019 after a four-year relationship and have since occasionally been spotted out and about with their daughter Lea. In an interview with ELLE, the model called her ex "the most amazing dad" and talked about how they are raising their daughter. She also revealed that she never understood the term co-parenting. Talking about it, she said when she is with her daughter, she is 100 per cent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 per cent her dad and said that co-parenting is parenting.

Promo Image Source: Irina Shayk Instagram, a still from A Star Is Born trailer

